January 15: Debb Moore Hosts Jazz & Blues Brunch At City Winery

Entertainment Connections and City Winery present a Jazz & Blues Brunch on Sunday, January 15th, featuring Atlanta's own jazz vocalists Theresa Hightower and Myrna Clayton, The Mose Davis Trio, and Jazz Trumpeter Milkshake. This event will be hosted by WCLK's Debb Moore. Located at Ponce City Market, City Winery is Atlanta's exclusive operating winery, restaurant and live entertainment venue featuring culinary and cultural experiences under one roof. Doors open at noon, showtime at 1 p.m. Reservations are recommended. Ticket information is available here.