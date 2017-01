Join WCLK Monday morning at 10am for the live simulcast of Fox 5 Atlanta's coverage of the 49th Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative Service at Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church. This year's keynote speaker will be Father Michael Pfleger. U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders will deliver a special tribute. We invite you to listen to WCLK during this annual King Day tradition.

More information about this event can be found at http://www.thekingcenter.org/