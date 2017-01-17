January 21: Vocalist Tammy McCann At Spivey Hall, Talks About It With Jay Edwards

Spivey Hall at Clayton State University, a proud supporter of Jazz 91.9 WCLK programming, presents Jazz Vocalist Tammy McCann on Saturday, January 21 at 7:30 p.m. McCann will be joined by Tom Vaitsas on piano, Mimi Jones on bass, and Clif Wallace on drums. “Classically trained but steeped in the sounds and rituals of Chicago jazz,” vocalist Tammy McCann finds “new tones and colors, fresh shadings and tints in an instrument that already ranks among the most alluring in jazz,” commanding a “luxuriant, supple, larger-than life” voice “that inspires wonder” (Chicago Tribune). “McCann’s remarkable range of color, texture, tone and nuance very nearly overwhelmed the ear…dusky tones, tautly controlled vibrato and phrases that seemed to stretch on forever… there was no denying the fascination of hearing McCann wend her way through a maze of ensemble sound…rich in throaty low notes and raspy, gritty growls. Now that’s singing” (Chicago Tribune).

Spivey Hall is located on the campus of Clayton State University in Morrow, just 10 minutes south of the perimeter off of I-75. WCLK's Mark Angel will be your host for this event. For more information including ticketing, click here. You can find out more about Tammy McCann here.

Jay Edwards talked with Tammy McCann about her upcoming performance during Jazz Tones on WCLK.