Related Program: 
Jazz Tones

January 22: Guitarist Mark Whitfield On Jazz Tones

By Jay Edwards 1 hour ago
Related Program: 
Jazz Tones
  • Mark Whitfield
    Mark Whitfield

Join me Sunday on Jazz Tones on WCLK from 3pm until 7pm. I will be interviewing Guitarist Mark Whitfield. Whitfield is a native of New  Jersey who attended Boston's prestigious Berklee  College of Music. After graduation he did not waste anytime launching his career in Jazz. He has collaborated with many  legendary artists including Dizzy Gillespie, Quincy Jones, Ray Charles, Carmen McRae, Gladys Knight, Art Blakey, and Ray Charles. In 1990 the New York Times dubbed Whitfield "The Best Young  Guitarist in the Business." Later that year he released his debut album The Marksman. That release was a success and subsequently has led to 14 solo recordings. His recent release Grace is a collaboration with his two sons Davis Whitfield on piano and keyboards and Mark Whitfield, Jr. on drums. Both sons graduated with honors from Berkelee College of Music. In 2005, Whitfield joined the faculty of his Alma Mater and has produced instructional guitar Jazz videos for students and admirers.Tune in to Jazz Tones Sundays 3-7 pm to hear more of his music. Mark's web page is markwhitfield.com

Tags: 
Mark Whitfield
Berklee College of Music
Jay Edwards
Jazz Tones with Jay Edwards
Jazz Tones on WCLK
WCLK
Jazz 91.9 WCLK Atlanta's Jazz Station