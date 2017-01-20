January 22: Guitarist Mark Whitfield On Jazz Tones

Join me Sunday on Jazz Tones on WCLK from 3pm until 7pm. I will be interviewing Guitarist Mark Whitfield. Whitfield is a native of New Jersey who attended Boston's prestigious Berklee College of Music. After graduation he did not waste anytime launching his career in Jazz. He has collaborated with many legendary artists including Dizzy Gillespie, Quincy Jones, Ray Charles, Carmen McRae, Gladys Knight, Art Blakey, and Ray Charles. In 1990 the New York Times dubbed Whitfield "The Best Young Guitarist in the Business." Later that year he released his debut album The Marksman. That release was a success and subsequently has led to 14 solo recordings. His recent release Grace is a collaboration with his two sons Davis Whitfield on piano and keyboards and Mark Whitfield, Jr. on drums. Both sons graduated with honors from Berkelee College of Music. In 2005, Whitfield joined the faculty of his Alma Mater and has produced instructional guitar Jazz videos for students and admirers.Tune in to Jazz Tones Sundays 3-7 pm to hear more of his music. Mark's web page is markwhitfield.com