January 5: Dangerfeel Newbies @ Suite Food Lounge

The Suite Food Lounge presents the Dangerfeel Newbies for one night only Thursday, January 5. Doors open at 6:30pm, dinner and music at 7:30pm. The Dangerfeel Newbies are a modern soul collective with a touch of jazz. Their debut album was cited by the seminal website Soultracks.com as "easily the most exciting project of the year " they have built a fan base all over the globe. Their new single What Am I Here For was signed by the biggest dance label in the world, London's Defected Records and was a global smash. Sweet Soul Records in Japan released their debut Hariet and it was a huge success there. The tribute single to Prince was supported heavily around the world.

Dangerfeel Newbies stopped by Midday Jazz to talk about Thursday night's performance with Rivablue.

Rivablue talks with Jamal Ahmad and Mark Angel from The Dangerfeel Newbies

More information including ticketing is available here.