Jay Edwards interviews Organist, Recitalist, Conductor Trey Clegg On Jazz Tones

Join me for Jazz Tones on WCLK, Sunday 3pm-7pm. I'll be talking with Trey Clegg. Clegg is member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church. He is one of the country's bright talents in the field of organ performance and active as as a recitalist,vocal coach and conductor of Trey Clegg Singers. Their mission is to to inspire the Passion for, Reconcilation, Equity and Harmony. The Trey Clegg Singers festival Sounds will be at The Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel Morehouse college on December 16, 2017.