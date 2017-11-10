Related Program: 
Jazz Tones

Jay Edwards Talks Dreams and Daggers With Cecile McLorin Salvant

By Jay Edwards 55 minutes ago

Join me on Jazz  Tones on Jazz 91.9 WCLK on Sunday November 12, from 3- 7 pm. Earlier this week, I had the opportunity to interview Vocalist Cecile McLorin Salvant about her recent release Dreams and Daggers(Mack Avenue). The release features Aaron Diehl on piano, Paul Sikivie on double bass, Lawrence Leathers on drums, Catalyst Quartet on strings, and Sullivan Fortner piano. This is Salvant's third album and it shows her developing curosity for the history of  American music and the connections between jazz and other genres.

Cecile McLorin Salvant
Cecil McLorin Salvant Dreams and Daggers
Mack Avenue
Mack Avenue Records
Jazz Tones on WCLK
Jazz Tones
Jazz Tones with Jay Edwards
WCLK
Jazz 91.9 WCLK Atlanta's Jazz Station

Cecile McLorin Salvant Features On Jazz Night In America From NPR Music

By Rob Maynard Aug 21, 2016
Mark Fitton

Sunday, August 21 at 7:00 p.m. on Jazz 91.9 WCLK you can hear Jazz Night In America from NPR Music, hosted by Christian McBride.  This week's program features the piano and voice duo of Cecile McLorin Salvant and Pianist Sullivan Fortner, recorded live at Dizzy's Club Coca-Cola at Jazz At Lincoln Center.  Find out more about Cecile McLorin Salvant here.