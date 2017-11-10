Jay Edwards Talks Dreams and Daggers With Cecile McLorin Salvant

Join me on Jazz Tones on Jazz 91.9 WCLK on Sunday November 12, from 3- 7 pm. Earlier this week, I had the opportunity to interview Vocalist Cecile McLorin Salvant about her recent release Dreams and Daggers(Mack Avenue). The release features Aaron Diehl on piano, Paul Sikivie on double bass, Lawrence Leathers on drums, Catalyst Quartet on strings, and Sullivan Fortner piano. This is Salvant's third album and it shows her developing curosity for the history of American music and the connections between jazz and other genres.

Jay Edwards Talks with Cecile McLorin Salvant.