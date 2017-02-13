Jazz 91.9 WCLK Remembers Al Jarreau 1940 - 2017

Jazz 91.9 WCLK will be featuring the music of Al Jarreau throughout this week as a remembrance to an artist who has been a part of our radio DNA from the beginning. What made Al Jarreau so unique was the fact that he was a male vocalist taking the influence of Betty Carter to higher heights and the pop world. I once interviewed him and asked him was there some portal in the universe that he would plug into when he performed. He laughed and said he never thought of it like that but I was probably right.

I ended the interview by saying "Let's play your song Scootcha Booty". Man did he laugh so loud and hard. No legendary artist, classic or new school, was kinder to me every time I spoke with than Al Jarreau. RIP Baba Jarreau.

More coverage about Al Jarreau from NPR is available here.