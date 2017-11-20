Jazz Holiday Music On WCLK * Dave Koz & Friends 20th Anniversary Christmas

Jazz 91.9 WCLK Jazz Christmas and Holiday music playlist begins on Thanksgiving Day. We'll take you through New Year's Day playing your favorite holiday songs from your favorite Jazz artists. Ranging from Nat King Cole to Lindsey Webster, we'll have you covered for a special blend of Holiday cheer.

One of our favorite new records is Dave Koz and Friends 20th Anniversary Christmas, just out on Concord. The record includes 13 holiday classics, as Dave is accompanied by David Benoit, Rick Braun, Peter White and many others. You can catch Dave Koz and this same band, also introducing Vocalist Selina Albright, live at Cobb Energy Center on Friday, November 24. Click here to purchase tickets. And, Happy Holidays from Jazz 91.9 WCLK.