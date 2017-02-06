Jazz & Romance: Vincent Ingala, Brenda Moorer Kick Off 40th Anniversary Atlanta Jazz Festival Events

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the Atlanta Jazz Festival. New this year are 40 Days of Jazz (and expansion of the traditional 31 days), a Jazz Appreciation Month concert at Chastain Park and the February 11th benefit concert—Put on Your Red Dress, Baby: An Evening of Jazz & Romance featuring Vincent Ingala. Ingala, best known for his award-winning saxophone skills is a multi-instrumentalist, composer and producer. Still in his twenties, this accomplished saxophonist has been named Billboard Smooth Jazz Artist of the Year, Sirius XM Watercolors Breakthrough Artist of the Year, and his music is consistently found atop the most noteworthy music charts including number one positions on the Billboard Contemporary Jazz Chart for his first two releases from the 2015 CD release, Coast To Coast. Vocalist Brenda Nicole Moorer will open the evening at Ventana’s.

Vincent Ingala checked in with Jamal Ahmad on The SOUL of Jazz on WCLK to talk about this event and his career.

Put on Your Red Dress, Baby: An Evening of Jazz & Romance

Saturday, February 11th 8 p.m.

Ventana’s

275 Baker Street

Atlanta, GA 30313

Ticket Information available here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/put-on-your-red-dress-baby-tickets-29526633957