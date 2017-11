Jazz Tones Talks With Drummer Dave Potter

Join me on Jazz Tones today from 3pm- 7pm. I will interview Dave Potter, an Atlanta resident and drummer. He is a native of Durham, North Carolina and has 3 releases to his credit as a leader. Dave often performs at Jazz Festivals and other performances as a drummer with the Jason Marsalis Vibes Quartet and Marcus Roberts. His early musical influences were Billy Cobham, Dennis Chambers, Vinnie Colaiuta, Narada Michael Walden and Tony Williams. Dave's recent most release is You Already Know and features Dave Potter on drums, Jason Marsalis on vibes, Will Goble and Louis Heriveaux on piano, Darren English on trumpet, and Miguel Alverado on reeds.