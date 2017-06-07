June 8: Brian Bromberg Live At Suite Food Lounge

Programming on Jazz 91.9 WCLK is made possible in part by the Suite Food Lounge, located at 375 Luckie Street in Downtown Atlanta. The Suite Jazz Series presents Brian Bromberg. He's recorded with Kirk Whalum, George Duke and other Jazz all stars. Bassist and Composer, Brian Bromberg appears live for one show only Thursday, June 8 - doors open 6:30 p.m., dinner and Jazz at 7:30 p.m. Information including tables or tickets for the Suite Jazz Series is available at 404-577-2500 or click here.