Related Program: 
SOUL of Jazz

Kathleen Bertrand And Jamal Ahmad Talk Sisters In Song/Bronze Lens Event Sunday

By Rob Maynard 33 minutes ago

Kathleen Bertrand stopped by to talk with Jamal Ahmad on The SOUL of Jazz on WCLK. They talked about her music and about her appearance on a Sisters In Song show at the Ray Charles Performing Arts Center on the campus of Morehouse College on Sunday, August 20 at 5pm. The performance is a joint production of Atlanta's Bronze Lens Film Festival and the Morehouse School of Music. Vocalists in addition to Bertrand include Rhonda Thomas, Pamela Dillard, Chandra Currelly, Theresa Hightower, and Brenda Nicole Moorer. They will be singing their favorite songs from movies. Need tickets? Click here.

Tags: 
Kathleen Bertrand
Sisters In Song
Bronze Lens Film Festival
BLFF
Jamal Ahmad
The SOUL of Jazz on WCLK
WCLK
WCLK 91.9 Atlanta's Jazz Station
Chandra Currelly
Rhonda Thomas
Theresa Hightower
Ray Charles Performing Arts Center
Morehouse College Department of Music
Julie Dexter
Pamela Dillard
Brenda Nicole Moorer