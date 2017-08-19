Kathleen Bertrand And Jamal Ahmad Talk Sisters In Song/Bronze Lens Event Sunday

Kathleen Bertrand stopped by to talk with Jamal Ahmad on The SOUL of Jazz on WCLK. They talked about her music and about her appearance on a Sisters In Song show at the Ray Charles Performing Arts Center on the campus of Morehouse College on Sunday, August 20 at 5pm. The performance is a joint production of Atlanta's Bronze Lens Film Festival and the Morehouse School of Music. Vocalists in addition to Bertrand include Rhonda Thomas, Pamela Dillard, Chandra Currelly, Theresa Hightower, and Brenda Nicole Moorer. They will be singing their favorite songs from movies. Need tickets? Click here.

