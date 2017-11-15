Ken Ford Performs Post Thanksgiving Day Concert

WCLK’s Morris Baxter hosts the Ken Ford King of Strings concert on Friday, November 24th at Center Stage in Atlanta. One of Atlanta’s most popular jazz violinists, Ken Ford performs around the nation and has recorded performed around multiple CDs since 2001, including his most newest project, Eleven. Along with Ken is DJ Salah Ananse. Ken Ford’s music is regularly featured on WCLK and he continues to be a proud WCLK member. Ticket information available here.