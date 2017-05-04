Laila Biali(VIDEO)

Laila Biali is an award-winning Canadian pianist and vocalist who is earning accolades for her distinctive jazz vocals. She'll bring her dynamic musical expressions to the Velvet Note this Friday, May 5. Laila's growing world recognition includes performances at the North Sea Jazz Festival, Tokyo's Cotton Club, as well as Carnegie Hall. She's recorded with Sting and toured with Chris Botti and Paula Cole. Her studio recording, Tracing Light, garnered a Juno nomination in 2011 for Best Vocal Jazz Album of the Year. Her follow-up album, Live in Concert, earned a four-star review and was named one of The Best Albums of 2013 by Downbeat magazine. Laila has just premiered the video for her new release, Love. Learn more at Lailabiali.com