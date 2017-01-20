Lalo Schifrin On Piano Jazz

Composer, arranger and pianist Lalo Schifrin trained classically as a young man in Argentina. He went on to study at the Paris Conservatory as he developed a career as a jazz musician and began playing and recording in Europe. He has written more than 100 film and television scores and has won multiple Grammy and Academy Award nominations.

On this 1997 episode of Piano Jazz, Schifrin treats listeners to a solo version of his composition "Down Here On The Ground" from the hit movie Cool Hand Luke.

Originally broadcast in the spring of 1997.



Set List

"Down Here On The Ground" (Schifrin, Garnett)

"Chano" (Schifrin)

"Stonewall" (Jackson)

"Singing The Blues" (Biederbecke)

"The Nearness Of You" (Washington, Carmichael)

"Con Alma" (Gillespie)

"Gillespiana" (Schifrin)

"Woody 'N' You" (Gillespie)