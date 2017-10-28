Ledisi + Jussie Smollett + Aisha Hinds star in Gabby Sidibe's 'The Tale of Four' (VIDEO)

“Empire” star Gabourey Sidibe can now add director to her long list of accomplishments. The Oscar-nominated actress is behind a new short film that puts a twist on the Nina Simone classic tune, “Four Women.”

In “Tale of Four,” Sidibe tackles issues of colorism, police brutality, domestic violence and prostitution through the eyes of four unique women: Saffronia (Megan Kimberly Smith), Aunt Sarah (Ledisi), Peaches (Aisha Hinds), and Sweet Thing (Dana Gourrier). The film also features cameos by her “Empire” co-stars Jussie Smollett, Taronda Jones and veteran actress Phyllis Yvonne Stickney. The film was written by Ayana McMicheal and Kia Perry, who Sidibe met while on the set of “Precious.”

“It’s so important for people like me to get behind the camera,” Sidibe says to Refinery29. “I know that we’re called minorities but there’s no fucking way there are less of us than there are of them. We’re called minorities because we matter minorly. The way we matter is minor to the way they matter… Atlanta and Insecure, those are my favorite shows. We out here winning all the Emmys. Don’t say we don’t exist. We’re not a fad. We’re not going anywhere and we are snatching the gold right out of your hand.”

