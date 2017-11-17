LifeSouth Blood Centers Issues a Call for O-Negative Blood Donors

LifeSouth Community Blood Centers is issuing an emergency appeal for O-negative blood donors due to a critical shortage of this type.

O-negative blood is the universal type because it can be given to any patient in times of emergency. Only about 7 percent of Americans are O-negative, but they can help 100 percent of those needing blood.

If you are O-negative LifeSouth needs you to donate today. Anyone 17 or older, or 16 with parental permission, weighing a minimum of 110 pounds and in good health can donate blood. A photo ID is also required. Donating with LifeSouth directly impacts your friends, neighbors and family members who are treated at our area hospitals.

For questions about hours and local blood drives call toll free (888) 795-2707 or visit lifesouth.org