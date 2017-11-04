The Local Take--Atlanta Citizens Review Board Talks Mediation

This week on The Local Take I speak with Lee Reid, Executive Director and Myola Smith, Project Manager at the Atlanta Citizens Review Board(ACRB).

Mr. Reid explains that the ACRB is an independent organization that works with both citizens and the Atlanta Police Department. The last time we spoke with the ACRB it was to launch their anonymous tip line. Mr. Reid provides an updates and encourages citizens to use this option if needed.

Additionally we speak about a recently launched program that allows citizens to have mediation between themselves and our public servants. Project manager Myola Smith explains how the program came about and their hopes. She speaks to police officers who experience the program "learn" about the citizens that they protect and serve. Citizens also have a better understanding of the officers and their work.

Kiplyn Primus talks with Lee Reid, Executive Director, and Myola Smith, Project Manager at the Atlanta Citizens Review Board(ACRB) on The Local Take on WCLK.

