The Local Take: Dr. Karen DeSalvo from Health and Human Services talks ACA

This week on The Local Take I speak with Dr. Karen DeSalvo the Acting Assistant Secretary for Health in the US Department of Health and Human Services.

Dr. DeSalvo speaks with us about the Affordable Care Act, also referred to as ACA or Obamacare.

The law is more than exchange that is found at Healthcare.gov. Dr. DeSalvo explains that the law includes coverage of pre-existing conditions, young adults up to age 26 can stay on their parents insurance and for the first time mental health coverage is on par with physical health coverage.

She goes on to explain that 20 million people in the United States now have coverage due to ACA and those citizens are our family members, co-workers and friends. This is the law of the land and citizens have until January 31st to obtain coverage through the exchanges.

To call for more information: 1-800-318-2596