The Local Take On Food: Jovan Sage of The Farmer and The Larder Talks Good Food

This week the Local Take speaks with food alchemist, Jovan Sage. Sage is co-owner of The Farmer and The Larder, a farm to table restaurant in Brunswick, Georgia, where she prepares fresh offerings along with educational components about the region's food history and the importance of eating seasonally.

Jovan shares with us how the restaurant came to be a few years after a chance meeting between she and Chef Matthew Raiford at a food conference in Italy. The couple farms land that has been in the family for over 6 generations.

She speaks to the changes in our food and why it is important to return to ways of our ancestors by eating seasonally, farm to table. Jovan talks about the differences in their restaurant's offering down to the freshly made sodas and beverages.

Jovan also speaks about the importance of seeds. She explains that the indigenous people of the area, like all humans left their mark letting us know the foods that they consumed.

Kiplyn Primus talks with Jovan Sage of The Farmer and The Larder on The Local Take on WCLK.

Click here for more information on The Farmer and The Larder

Click here for more information about Jovan Sage

Click here for more information about CheFarmer Matthew Raiford