The Local Take: InRoads Offers STEAM Program for High School Freshman

Inroads is a national non-profit organization that supports corporate internships for students. They are launching a new program in support of high school STEAM students. STEAM takes the existing STEM(Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) curriculum and incorporates an Arts component.

The Local Take On WCLK welcomes Janet Hill, manager for the Inroads College Links program. Ms. Hill is a successful corporate executive will lead this new program that will expose high school students to the "culture" of Corporate America.

Ms. Hill provides our listeners with background on Inroads and why it is relevant in our community. Additionally she explains why the new program College Links that engages high school students is needed now. Many students are unaware of opportunities that exists to assist them in gaining the education and exposure that they need to become successful.

If you have a young person academic and career ambitions, Ms. Hill is looking for applicants for this four-year program in support of young people pursuing their dreams.

Kiplyn Primus talks with Janet Hill with the Inroads College Links Program on The Local Take on WCLK.

Click here to complete the Inroads College Links application

Click here for more information on Inroads

Click here for more information on Ms. Janet Hill