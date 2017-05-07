The Local Take Talks To ABL Honoree Thomas Dortch

This week on The Local Take I talk with Thomas Dortch, Chairman Emeritus of the Atlanta Business League (ABL). Most often we speak with Mr. Dortch about the ABL but this time we talk about his receiving the League Leadership award at the 39th Annual CEO Appreciation Luncheon.

As the president and CEO of TWD, Inc., Dortch explains that after leaving his career in the political arena he has started 6 business ventures. He shares with our listeners how his political career began as the student government president at Ft. Valley State, in his senior year he registered over 90% of the students and encouraged them to vote.

Tommy Dortch talks about his mother's desire for he and his brother to find jobs as teens, and the outcome of not following through shaped the path for his future.

