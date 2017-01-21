The Local Take talks Atlanta Falcons - Are We Super Bowl Bound?

This week I reached out to my former Howard Classmate Darryl O. Ledbetter, the Atlanta Falcons Beat Reporter, to talk about the "Rise Up" Falcons playing for a chance to go to the Super Bowl.

He shares with our listeners that Green Bay Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has had his "Hail Mary" pass (60% success rate) studied by rocket scientist. Even still, the Falcons are favorites to win according to the oddsmakers. If that happens our home team will head to the Super Bowl for the second time, following the "Dirty Birds" of 1998. Darryl explains that the 1998 Falcons were expected to be a winning team, but our "Rise Up" Falcons have quietly been winning, missing out on a lot of national notice until this playoff run. Matt Ryan has been named league MVP by the Pro Football Writers of America.

We'll all find out Sunday at 3pm as the Falcons face off against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game, which is also the final game to be played in the Georgia Dome before the Falcons move to Mercedes Benz Stadium, their new home next door for next season.