The Local Take Talks Criminal Justice, Possible Change In Atlanta Marijuana Laws

I spoke last week on The Local Take on WCLK with Marilyn Winn of Women on the Rise about the new Marijuana Law #17-01152 in Atlanta.

This law seeks to eliminate prison and felony charges from being applied to citizens who are apprehended with small amounts of marijuana. Research conducted by the American Civil Liberties Union/ACLU shows that while Americans use marijuana at the same rates, black people are 3.73 times more likely to be arrested and charged for marijuana use.

Drug charges can wreck young lives before they begin. The new proposed Atlanta marijuana law punishes marijuana users with a fine and misdemeanor charge, allowing people to continue college or access housing and jobs, as opposed to being stuck in the criminal justice system and being a drain on society.

Ms. Winn is encouraging WCLK listeners who support the new marijuana law to join with others on May 15th at City Hall at 3pm. You can also call your Atlanta City Council representative to express your support.

We last spoke with Marilyn Winn regarding the Pre-Arrest Diversion program which will begin this summer in the Old Fourth Ward. Criminal justice reform will continue to be an important topic for Atlanta and The Local Take on WCLK.

Click on the link for more information on Women on The Rise or call 404-322-5116

For more information on the Atlanta Marijuana Law

For more informationon the Pre Arrest Diversion Program

ACLU statistics on marijuana arrests here.