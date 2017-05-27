Related Program: 
The Local Take talks with Dr. Joy Harden Bradford for Mental Health Awareness Month

Dr. Joy Harden Bradford, Director of Counseling and Disability Services at Clark Atlanta University, joins us to speak about mental health awareness month. Dr. Joy created TherapyForBlackGirls.com to encourage mental wellness for Black women and girls. 

I asked Dr. Joy about the stigma around seeking help for those with mental health challenges. She explains that while most people are reluctant to seek help that stigma is even stronger in the African American community. She speaks about the need to treat mental health and physical health challenges with professional assistance.  I asked her how to tell the difference between general sadness and true depression. 

Dr. Joy also shared information about her Therapy For Black Girls website and podcast

