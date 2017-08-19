The Local Take Talks The Future Of Africa With Chief Tunde Adetunji

This week on The Local Take I speak with Chief Tunde Adetunji, Founder and CEO of the Africa Heritage Center in Marietta.

Chief Tunde explains that the African Exhibition brought to Atlanta during the 1996 Olympics is the heart of the center. The choice of opening the African Heritage Center in Atlanta is deliberate. The Center is a bridge back to the 55 African Nations to all members of the African diaspora throughout world. Atlanta is the new global gateway the new world and thus the perfect place for the facility.

Chief Tunde shares that the Center has representations of music, culture and history of all 55 nations on the African continent. The exhibition will travel to 110 cities and 57 countries over the next 10 years.

Chief Tunde goes on to explain his expression "vision is greater than ambition." He speaks about his work with Nelson Mandela.

Kiplyn Primus talks with Chief Tunde Adetunji on The Local Take on WCLK.

Located in Marietta, Georgia, at 345 Cobb Parkway South, the African Heritage Center is open from 9am - 9pm.

For more information you can reach Chief Tunde at 770-896-1026.

