The Local Take Talks Healthy Churches 2020

I spoke with Dr. Pernessa Seele, founder and CEO of The Balm In Gilead, Inc. a non-profit organization that has provided technical support to faith institutions in the USA and Africa. Dr. Seele is a graduate of Clark Atlanta University and she launched Healthy Churches 2020 an initiative of her non-profit to engage with the faith community to promote healthy outcomes.

The 4th annual Healthy Churches 2020 Conference will take place November 14th - 17th in Hilton Head, SC.

Dr. Seele shares how faith and health are intertwined. She speaks to the church still being a strong institution to bring about change. She mentions that Pastor Joseph Williams from Salem Bible Church located in Lithonia, will honored this year for the healthy programming that he has instituted at his church and within the community.

Pastor Joseph Williams joined The Local Take and he speaks to having to overcome obesity in his life and addressing health issues within his congregation. He speaks to a program that they launched with a "beta" group that was analyzed by the Morehouse School of Medicine. He mentions that the results were not only in weight loss but in better numbers across the board from diabetes to hypertension.

Their program has grown to include not only their congregants but even community members.

Kiplyn Primus talks with Dr. Pernessa Seele and Pastor Joseph Williams on The Local Take on WCLK.

