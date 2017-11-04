The Local Take Talks Medicare Open Enrollment (NOW through December 7)

This week on The Local Take I speak with Dr. Renard Murray, the Consortium Administrator with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. He shares that the open enrollment period is now until December 7th.

He explains that everyone who uses Medicare should sit down with an advisor to go over any healthcare needs that have changed over the last 12 months. You can reach a customer service advisor by calling 1-800-MEDICARE. Additionally you can request the new Medicare book.

Dr. Murray also explains the "ABCD's" of Medicare. These are the supplemental policies that are available through private insurance companies to assist with expanded benefits including prescription drugs. He also shares that you can choose an HMO option or a primary care option. Some Medicare recipients can receive assistance paying premiums. I mention GeorgiaCares and Dr. Murray explains that this is great resource for the citizens in our state.

I ask Dr. Murray about the CHIP program PeachCare for Kids in Georgia which hasn't been funded by the federal government. He explains that this will pass and has happened before. He assures us that CHIP will be funded before the end of the year.

Dr. Murray also tells us that the "red, white and blue" Medicare card is being re-designed to prevent identity theft. In April, 2018 the new cards will be distributed. Social Security numbers will be removed from the new cards; however they will remain "red, white and blue."

