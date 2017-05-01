The Local Take talks to The World Affairs Council of Atlanta

Last Saturday on The Local Take on WCLK I spoke with former U. S. Ambassador to Israel Charles Shapiro about the World Affairs Council and their 6th Annual Health Summit taking place in Atlanta on May 8th.

Ambassador Shapiro shares with us information about the World Affairs Council and why it is important in our current environment. He explains that they bring the world to Atlanta and Atlanta to the world. He speaks to business owners knowing that the majority of their customers will be from outside of the United States.

Additionally he shares with us that world will continue to get smaller and that health is a global issue. He speaks about Atlanta being a hub for global health concerns with the CDC, CARE and The Carter Center all based in our city. He also explains the focus of this year's summit being on adolescent girls and young women due to the high return on your investment.

The summit is free and open to the public, register here

For more information on the World Affairs Council of Atlanta