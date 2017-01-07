The Local Take On WCLK Wants You To Know LifeSouth Blood Centers needs YOUR Blood

This week on The Local Take we speak with Toni Holmes from LifeSouth Community Blood Centers.

She shares with us why the need for blood donations goes up during and after holiday periods. Additionally she explains why blood types are matched to recipients and that O negative is the universal donor and they are currently running short.

Toni also speaks with us about their outreach to young people via LifeSouth's 5Points of Life Annual Kid's Marathon. Children of all ages participate by logging 25 miles between now and March 18th. They complete the Marathon by running 1.2 miles with other participants at a family fun filled event. There is an educational component that teaches participants about blood that is aligned with their science class.

Kiplyn Primus talks with Toni Holmes from LifeSouth Community Blood Centers on The Local Take on WCLK.

If you are interested in making a blood donation please click here for information LifeSouth Community Blood Centers

Click here if your school or child is interested in participating in the Kid's Marathon

To reach Toni Holmes directly call her at 678-548-6093