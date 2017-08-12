The Local Take: Writing Mentors Needed By Wren's Nest Scribes Program

This week on The Local Take I talk with Kalin Thomas from the Wren's Nest about their call for mentors.

Ms. Thomas provides a history of The Wren's Nest, the oldest house museum in Georgia, and the former home of author Joel Chandler Harris.

The Wren's Nest Scribes Program is based off the 826 National - Write Your Way Forward program. The twelve-week program takes place at Brown Middle School in the fall and KIPP Strive Academy in the spring of each school year. Participants apply for the program and they can accept as many children as they have mentors.

For the last five years middle schoolers are mentored to by professional and freelance writers once a week. Journalists, public relations professionals, teachers and even avid readers work one on one with each student to craft a short story around a specific theme.

Kalin explains the stories are published in a book that is available for sale at the Decatur Book Festival.

Kiplyn Primus talks about Wren's Nest Scribes with Kalin Thomas on The Local Take on WCLK.

To learn more about the program and to purchase the books contact the Wren's Nest at 404-753-7735 or email Kalin Thomas.

Apply to become a mentor