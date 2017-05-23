Love Jazz 91.9 WCLK? Volunteer * FYE Fundraising Campaign * June 7 -18

We're asking all listeners, members and community organizations to come spend a few hours with your favorite Jazz 91.9 WCLK on-air personality by volunteering in Pledge Central during our Fiscal Year End Fundraising Campaign June 7 - 18.

Do you love Jazz 91.9 WCLK? Do you have some spare time? Would you like to give back to the Jazz community? Just call Joi John at (404) 880-8280 or email her here for more information about how you can participate live during: Morning Jazz with Morris Baxter; Midday Jazz with Rivablue; the SOUL of Jazz with Jamal Ahmad; Signature Serenade with Debb Moore; or, our other programs. Thank you in advance for your help!