Love Jazz 91.9 WCLK? Volunteer * FYE Fundraising Campaign * June 7 -18

By Rob Maynard 3 hours ago

We're asking all listeners, members and community organizations to come spend a few hours with your favorite Jazz 91.9 WCLK on-air personality by volunteering in Pledge Central during our Fiscal Year End Fundraising Campaign June 7 - 18.  

Do you love Jazz 91.9 WCLK?  Do you have some spare time? Would you like to give back to the Jazz community?   Just call Joi John at (404) 880-8280 or email her here for more information about how you can participate live during:   Morning Jazz with Morris Baxter;  Midday Jazz with Rivablue;  the SOUL of Jazz with Jamal Ahmad; Signature Serenade with Debb Moore; or, our other programs.  Thank  you in advance for your help!

