Love WCLK? We Need You To Volunteer During Our Fiscal Year End Fundraising Campaign June 7-18

Do you love Jazz 91.9 WCLK? Do you have some spare time? Would you like to give back to the Jazz community? We're asking all listeners, members and community organizations to come spend a few hours with your favorite WCLK on-air personality by volunteering in Pledge Central during our Fiscal Year End Fundraising Campaign June 7-18. For more information about how you can participate live during Morris In The Morning, Midday Jazz with Rivablue, The SOUL of Jazz with Jamal Ahmad, Signature Serenade with Debb Moore and our other programs, just call Joi John at 404-880-8280 or email her here. And thanks for your help.