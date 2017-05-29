Make Even More Of A Difference In Our Community When You Become A WCLK Member

Jazz 91.9 WCLK is partnering with the Atlanta Community Food Bank to help provide meals to families in need between now and the end of our Fiscal Year on June 30. Here’s how it works: When you contribute to WCLK online, instead of receiving a thank you gift like of one our tote bags or t-shirts… you can choose to provide meals for families in need. It’s that simple and that powerful.

Our goal is to provide 30,000 meals by the end of the year! You can help to make that goal a reality with your contribution.

The Atlanta Community Food Bank works to end hunger with the food, people and big ideas needed to ensure our neighbors have the nourishment to lead healthy and productive lives. Far too many people in our own community experience hunger every day, including children, seniors and working families.

Through more than 600 non-profit partners, the Food Bank helps more than 755,000 people get healthy food every year. The Food Bank’s goal is that, by 2025, all hungry people across metro Atlanta and North Georgia will have access to the nutritious meals they need when they need them. It takes the power of our whole community to make that possible.

Nearly 1 in 5 people struggle to put enough food on the table — 17.7% of Georgians.

More than 1 in every 4 kids struggle with hunger – 26.1% of Georgia children.

Working families make up a significant portion of the need in our community. 59% of client households report at least one employed person at some point in the past year

Last year the Atlanta Community Food Bank distributed more than 69 million pounds of food and grocery products to their partner agencies - enough for nearly 58 million meals.

The Atlanta Community Food Bank was among the first food banks to be founded throughout the country.

The Atlanta Community Food Bank is a member of Feeding America, the national network of more than 200 food banks. You can look forward to hearing more about this community project on 91.9 WCLK throughout June, in particular during WCLK's Fiscal Year End Fundraising Campaign: June 7 - 18.