March 10 - 11: Orlando Jazz Festival

Programming on Jazz 91.9 WCLK is made possible in part by the inaugural 2017 Orlando Jazz Festival, taking place March 10 - 11 at the Seneff Arts Plaza of the Dr. Phillips Center for the Arts in Orlando, Florida. Feature performances will include: Mark Antoine, Euge Groove, Peter White, Kirk Whalum, Boney James, Alex Bugnon, Paul Taylor, Marion Meadows, Ken Ford, Maysa, Najee and many more. The Festival will be hosted by Jay Anthony Brown. Ticket information is available at orlandojazzfest.com.