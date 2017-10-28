Mario Van Peebles talks 'Superstition' + Soul Singer Leela James on #UPFRONT

This week on #UPFRONT, iconic filmmaker Mario Van Peebles and his daughter, Morgana, talk about their new SyFy series, "Superstition." The show features Mario as the patriarch of the Hastings family, the only funeral home owners in the mysterious town of La Rochelle, Ga., which is known for its haunted houses, odd residents and unusual phenomena. The series is written, produced and directed by Mario and also stars Demetria McKinney and Brad James.

R&B Diva Leela James also stopped by the studio to chat about her new single + her new tour with R&B's General, Tank. She also opens up about her newest inspiration, her desire to make music with Lauryn Hill and playing Oprah Winfrey in a biopic.

#UPFRONT also pays tribute to Fats Domino and Robert Guillaume, who both passed away this week. We'll also be playing new music from Leela James and throwback sounds from Stevie Wonder.

#UPFRONT Inside Atlanta Entertainment Industry is a 30-minute radio magazine that features one-on-one interviews with all of the major players and behind-the-scenes superstars that make Georgia the new "Entertainment Capital.” It airs every Saturday morning at 9 a.m. on Jazz 91.9 WCLK and his hosted by yours truly, Ray Cornelius.