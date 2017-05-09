May 12: WCLK Presents The Exclusive Atlanta Advance Screening * Chasing Trane

Join Jazz 91.9 WCLK for a fabulous evening of Jazz at the Movies on Friday May 12, 7:00 p.m. at Landmark Midtown Theatre.  Make a donation here or at the donate button above for any amount before May 12 and you will receive a pair of tickets to enjoy the new film.  

Chasing Trade:  The John Coltrane Documentary accounts the life and work of legendary Jazz musician, John Coltrane.  The film includes commentary from:   Denzel Washington, Carlos Santana, Common, Cornell West, Bill Clinton and others.

Enjoy an exclusive advance screening of Chasing Trane presented by Jazz 91.9 WCLK on  Friday, May 12, 7:00 p.m. at Landmark Midtown Theatre.  Click here to secure your tickets.  

Landmark Theatre Midtown
Landmark Theatre
John Coltrane
"Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary"
WCLK
Jazz 91.9 WCLK Atlanta's Jazz Station