May 13: Dr. Judi The People's Advocate Talks Brains Not Bullets With Orrin "Checkmate" Hudson

Dr. Judi The People's Advocate returns Saturday morning at 7:30am on WCLK with a compelling discussion about how chess can help young people learn mental discipline and an attitude to help them overcome obstacles in life. Hudson provides chess lessons and motivational support for young people across the country as part of his organization besomeone.org. His story ranges from a hard upbringing and youthful gang behavior, to time as a state trooper and then the catalytic moment that caused him to devote his life to teaching chess to at-risk kids.

Dr. Judi Crocker Billingsley talks with Orrin "Checkmate" Hudson from besomeone.org on Dr. Judi The People's Advocate on WCLK.