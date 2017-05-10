May 16: Atlanta Business League 39th CEO Appreciation Luncheon Honors Dana L. Lemon

WCLK congratulates Dana L. Lemon, State Transportation Board Member of Georgia/13th Congressional District Georgia Department of Transportation on her selection to receive the prestigious Catalyst Award at the 2017 Atlanta Business League CEO Awards Luncheon.

Dana began her career as a bank executive. In 1959, she began her journey into mortuary science and joined Lemon Funeral Home—her family’s business. Raised to live by the principles of family and sacrifice through service, Dana Lemon has been inducted into the ABL’s Business Hall of Fame for Pioneering Entrepreneurial Endeavors, serves as a Trustee for the Clayton State University Foundation and among other things was honored with a resolution and commendation by the Georgia House of Representatives for her contributions and unselfish and dedicated public service.

ABL annually recognizes local chief executive officers for their outstanding participation in minority vendor development and community activities. Honors are bestowed based, in part, on the willingness of these busy executives to take on work vital to supporting the agenda of the Atlanta Business League, and the business community, which is establishing and building economic equality for minority enterprises. The Atlanta Business League is the South's oldest and most influential minority business development and advocacy organization.

Atlanta Business League CEO Luncheon

Tuesday, May 16th 11 a.m.

Hyatt Regency Atlanta

Click here for ticket information.