May 16: Atlanta Business League 39th CEO Appreciation Luncheon Honors Dr. Joyce J. Dorsey

WCLK congratulates Dr. Joyce J. Dorsey, President and CEO of Fulton/Atlanta Community Action Authority on her selection to receive the prestigious Visions of Excellence Award at the 2017 Atlanta Business League CEO Awards Luncheon. Lauded as an organizational developer, social worker and community activist, Dr. Joyce J. Dorsey was molded to develop and lead organizations early in life. She is a Spelman and Atlanta University School of Social Work graduate with career experience in corrections and as a management consultant. She presently serves with the Fulton Atlanta Community Action Authority, Inc (FACAA) and participates with Atlanta’s Concerned Black Clergy, Fulton County’s Workforce Investment Board of Directors and many others.

ABL annually recognizes local chief executive officers for their outstanding participation in minority vendor development and community activities. Honors are bestowed based, in part, on the willingness of these busy executives to take on work vital to supporting the agenda of the Atlanta Business League, and the business community, which is establishing and building economic equality for minority enterprises. The Atlanta Business League is the South's oldest and most influential minority business development and advocacy organization.

Atlanta Business League CEO Luncheon

Tuesday, May 16th 11 a.m.

Hyatt Regency Atlanta

Registration information is available here.