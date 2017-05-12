May 16: Atlanta Business League 39th CEO Appreciation Luncheon Honors Grace Fricks

WCLK congratulates Grace Fricks, President & CEO of Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs, Inc. on her selection to receive the prestigious Visions of Excellence Award at the 2017 Atlanta Business League CEO Awards Luncheon. In 1999 Fricks founded Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs, Inc. (ACE) to help underserved business owners start or expand their businesses through capital, coaching and connections.

She’s been recognized as one of Bizwomen’s 100 Women to Watch, a Women Who Mean Business Honoree by Atlanta Business Chronicle and the SBA Georgia District Financial Services Champion of the Year. Fricks currently serves on the Advisory Board for the City of Atlanta’s Women’s Entrepreneurship Initiative (WEI) and Invest Atlanta’s New Market Tax Credit Board among other roles.

ABL annually recognizes local chief executive officers for their outstanding participation in minority vendor development and community activities. Honors are bestowed based, in part, on the willingness of these busy executives to take on work vital to supporting the agenda of the Atlanta Business League, and the business community, which is establishing and building economic equality for minority enterprises. The Atlanta Business League is the South's oldest and most influential minority business development and advocacy organization.

Atlanta Business League CEO Luncheon

Tuesday, May 16th 11 a.m.

Hyatt Regency Atlanta

Registration information available here.