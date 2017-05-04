May 16: Atlanta Business League 39th CEO Appreciation Luncheon Honors Gregory B. Levett, Sr.

WCLK congratulates Gregory B. Levett, Sr. CEO of Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. for his selection to receive the prestigious Entrepreneur of the Year Award at the 2017 Atlanta Business League CEO Awards Luncheon on May 16th. Gregory and his wife opened their first funeral chapel in 1980 and currently operate four chapels and a crematory. Mr. Levett is a very active leader in the community, serving as a member of the Saint Philip AME Church Steward Board; member and former president of the DeKalb Chapter of the 100 Black Men of America and is chairman of the DeKalb Hospital Authority which oversees hospital bonds valued annually at 250 million dollars.

ABL annually recognizes local chief executive officers for their outstanding participation in minority vendor development and community activities. Honors are bestowed based, in part, on the willingness of these busy executives to take on work vital to supporting the agenda of the Atlanta Business League, and the business community, which is establishing and building economic equality for minority enterprises. The Atlanta Business League is the South's oldest and most influential minority business development and advocacy organization.

Atlanta Business League CEO Luncheon

Tuesday, May 16th 11 a.m.

Hyatt Regency Atlanta

Registration is available here.

Learn more about Atlanta Business League here.