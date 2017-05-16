May 17: Your Health Connection Discusses 'Chemo Brain'

Join Host Pattie Walden Wednesday at 6pm as we talk about cancer treatment and the 'chemo brain' that can come when you or a loved one undergoes chemotherapy. We’ll talk about it with with Dr. Tavari Brown, Cancer Wellness Program Manager for Piedmont Healthcare, Doris Jones, Clinical Coordinator for the Cancer Navigation Program at Dekalb Medical, and Cancer Survivor Sandra Meldrum. We’ll take your calls and questions, live. Your Health Connection on WCLK is Community Engagement from The Center For Cancer Research and Therapeutic Development at Clark Atlanta University(CCRTD).

Dr. Kimberly Davis at CCRTD sends along these pertinent links about the subject of our program:

Breast cancer patients report 'chemo brain' is a substantial problem

http://neurosciencenews.com/chemo-brain-breast-cancer-5849/

How long does 'chemo brain' last?

https://www.cancer.org/treatment/treatments-and-side-effects/physical-side-effects/changes-in-mood-or-thinking/chemo-brain.html

Potential new treatment found for 'chemo brain'.

https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/04/170412115744.htm