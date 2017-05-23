May 26-28: 40th Atlanta Jazz Festival Presents Legends of Jazz

WCLK is your official station of the 40th Atlanta Jazz Festival. The list of artists performing at this year’s Atlanta Jazz Festival includes a list of artists from every strain of the jazz family. For longtime jazz lovers, the Legends Stage is sure to be a favorite place to camp out Memorial Day Weekend. The line-up features vocalist/pianist Freddy Cole, Randy Weston’s African Rhythms Quartet, The Allen Harris Band, Joe Gransden’s Big Band and Sony Masterworks jazz violinist Regina Carter. On the same stage, the Robert Glasper Experiment, Rene Marie and Experiment and Truth and Atlanta’s own Kathleen Bertrand (and Friends) will perform. The Legends Stage will be a treasure of classics by amazing artists performing an American original art-form—Jazz. For the full line-up of artists at the 40th Atlanta Jazz Festival, click here.