May 27: Dr. Judi The People's Advocate--What If Your Child Needed A New Heart?

Join Judi Crocker Billingsley Saturday morning at 7:30am for Dr. Judi The People's Advocate. This week we feature a special conversation with Scott Reese, whose only son Bronco has lived through a heart transplant and subsequent transplant-related lymphoma. Now 11, Bronco is a living breathing miracle who has inspired other pediatric transplant patients. Scott Reese has become an advocate and part of a support network for parents facing nearly unimaginable medical, financial and logistical issues as they try to keep their children alive.

Compelling community engagement on WCLK with Dr. Judi The People's Advocate.

For more information on Bronco Reese, including organ transplant resources, and Bronco's Benevolent Foundation, click here.