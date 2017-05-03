May 4: Suite Jazz Series Presents Nick Colionne(VIDEO)

Support for Jazz 91.9 WCLK comes in part from Suite Food Lounge presenting the Suite Jazz Series. On Thursday, May 4, 7:30 PM, one night only, the Suite Jazz Series will feature performances by Jazz Guitarist and Vocalist, Nick Colionne. Colionne delivers each song with his signature Jazz style which is both urban and contemporary. WCLK listeners know his music well. Enjoy an evening with Nick Colionne on May 4 at Suite Food Lounge, 375 Luckie Street in Downtown Atlanta. Doors open at 6:30 PM and, dinner and Jazz begin at 7:30 PM. For ticket information, click here.