May 6: CAU Guild Jazz Under The Stars Event Features Phil Perry

Saturday May 6 at 7pm R&B and Contemporary Jazz Artist Phil Perry will headline the 24th Annual Jazz Under The Stars Concert. Also performing will be the CAU Jazz Vocal Ensemble and the CAU Jazz Orchestra. The concert will be held on the Clark Atlanta University Campus at the Harkness Hall Quadrangle. Jazz Under The Stars is a rain or shine event, hosted by the CAU Guild with UPS as presenting sponsor. Ticket information is available here or by calling 404-880-8136.

Phil Perry stopped by WCLK to talk about his music and this CAU performance with Jamal Ahmad on The SOUL of Jazz.