Merrick Garland To Remain A Judge; Won't Be FBI Director

Two friends of Judge Merrick Garland tell NPR's Carrie Johnson that he loves being a judge and he intends to remain on the bench.
This comes after word that Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell recommended Garland to President Trump as a candidate for FBI director.
Garland was nominated by former President Obama to the Supreme Court after Justice Antonin Scalia's death, but never received even a hearing from the GOP Senate that McConnell runs.
