'Moonlight,' 'Hidden Figures' & 'Fences' earn Oscar Nods for Best Picture & More!

The Oscar nominations were announced earlier this week and “Hidden Figures,” “Moonlight” and “Fences” were all nominated in the Best Picture category. I believe this is the first time we’ve ever had three African-American films nominated at the same time in this category.

Other nominations include Denzel Washington for Best Actor in a Leading Role, Ruth Negga for Best Actress in a Leading Role, Mahershala Ali for Best Actor in a Supporting Role and Octavia Spencer, Naomie Harris and Viola Davis for Best Actress in a Supporting Role. Davis is the first African American woman to earn three Oscar nominations.

“Moonlight” also picked up nods for Cinematography, Directing for Barry Jenkins, Film Editing, Music (Original Score) and Writing (Adapted Screenplay) for Jenkins and Tarell Alvin McCraney. “Fences” picked up an additional nomination for Writing (Adapted Screenplay) while James Baldwin‘s “I Am Not Your Negro” and Ava DuVernay‘s “13th” were nominated for Best Documentary Feature.

I must say that I am shocked that Taraji P. Henson was not nominated for her role in “Hidden Figures” nor was Pharrell Williams nominated for the film’s soundtrack. #SMH

Also, check out my #UPFRONT December 10th show featuring interviews with Denzel Washington and the cast of "Fences."

The Oscars will air live on Sunday, February 26 on ABC and is hosted this year by Jimmy Kimmel.